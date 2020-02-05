Show Links
Delays on A96 as engineers work to repair gas leak

by Callum Main
05/02/2020, 9:25 am
Motorists are facing delays on a major north-east road this morning following a gas leak.

Engineers from SGN are investigating the issue on the A96 near Thainstone.

Bear Scotland, who manage the stretch of road, confirmed they were notified of the gas leak near the southbound carraigeway.

A statement on social media said: “Teams from SGN will be carrying out investigation works in the area under traffic management.

“Thanks for your patience in advance.”

