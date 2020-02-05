Delays on A96 as engineers work to repair gas leak

Motorists are facing delays on a major north-east road this morning following a gas leak.

Engineers from SGN are investigating the issue on the A96 near Thainstone.

Bear Scotland, who manage the stretch of road, confirmed they were notified of the gas leak near the southbound carraigeway.

We have been notified of a gas leak on the #A96 southbound near Thainstone. Teams from @SGNgas will be carrying out investigation works in the area under traffic management. Thanks for your patience in advance pic.twitter.com/kmHfvci8OL — BEAR NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) February 5, 2020

A statement on social media said: “Teams from SGN will be carrying out investigation works in the area under traffic management.

“Thanks for your patience in advance.”