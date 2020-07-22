Show Links
Delays on A96 after crash in north-east town

by Callum Main
22/07/2020, 1:44 pm
Drivers in the north-east are facing delays this afternoon following a two-car crash.

Traffic Scotland is warning of heavy traffic in both directions on the A96, in Elgin.

Police Scotland confirmed two vehicles had crashed on the A96, near Grampian Furnishers just after 12.30pm.

The road was gridlocked, however both vehicles have now been cleared.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene to check over those involved, however it is not thought to be series.