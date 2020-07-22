Delays on A96 after crash in north-east town

Drivers in the north-east are facing delays this afternoon following a two-car crash.

Traffic Scotland is warning of heavy traffic in both directions on the A96, in Elgin.

NEW❗️⌚️13:20#A96 east of Elgin Reports of an RTC – traffic looking heavy both ways@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/npPgoLibPf — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 22, 2020

Police Scotland confirmed two vehicles had crashed on the A96, near Grampian Furnishers just after 12.30pm.

The road was gridlocked, however both vehicles have now been cleared.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene to check over those involved, however it is not thought to be series.