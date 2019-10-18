Delays on A90 after two-vehicle crash

Two vehicles have crashed on the A90 this afternoon – with police saying weather conditions are bad in the area.
The collision, between Stonehaven and Laurencekirk, happened shortly after 2pm.
❗️NEW⌚️14:50#A90 S/B- earlier RTC south of Stonehaven has caused heavy traffic in the area. Leave extra travel time if you're heading that way.@NETrunkRoads #AbzTravel pic.twitter.com/eoNP8MlNWG
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 18, 2019
It’s not known how serious the crash is, however it is causing delays in the area.
It’s understood Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.