Delays on A90 after two-vehicle crash

by Callum Main
18/10/2019, 3:07 pm
Two vehicles have crashed on the A90 this afternoon – with police saying weather conditions are bad in the area.

The collision, between Stonehaven and Laurencekirk, happened shortly after 2pm.

It’s not known how serious the crash is, however it is causing delays in the area.

It’s understood Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.

 

