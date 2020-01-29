Delays for patients after vandals attack Aberdeen health centre

A “vital” Aberdeen medical centre has been hit by vandals who smashed 18 windows.

Services at Kincorth Medical Centre were disrupted yesterday as staff had to board up the broken openings before patients could be seen to.

Bosses were forced to apologise for any problems but continued to work from the damaged building.

Community leaders condemned the actions of the “mindless” vandals and urged any witnesses to come forward and contact police if they had information.

Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor Alex Nicoll was concerned about how much impact this incident had on patients.

He said: “I’m very, very disappointed someone has behaved in such a way and vandalised the centre.

“They have not thought about the impact it would have on the local community who use the vital service.

“Obviously people go to the centre for important treatments and appointments and this would have upset and disrupted them.

“Anyone with any information should contact the police and I hope they get to the bottom of this soon.”

The windows at the centre were boarded up yesterday and local people were urged to keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour.

A statement by Cove Bay and Kincorth Medical Centre said: “We apologise for our appearance at Kincorth but we have been subject to antisocial behaviour which resulted in 18 windows being broken. Please stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to police to protect our building.”

The site is owned by the GPs who run the practice, with Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership also running services out of there.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn was angered by this incident.

He said: “Folk in Kincorth will be disgusted at this mindless behaviour – communities rely on medical centres like these and it is utterly shameful that someone has done this.

“I would encourage anyone with information around this incident to contact the police.”

Police Scotland said the incident had not been reported.

Cove Bay and Kincorth Medical Centre are an adjoined health service located in different regions of the city and this is not the first time they have been vandalised.

Last March, Cove Bay Health Centre fell victim to antisocial behaviour after their back door was smashed in.

In addition, their windows were chipped, a wall was damaged along with the meter storage unit and drain pipes were pulled down.