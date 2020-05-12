Delays for new north-east train station after Covid-19 hits final stages of work

The north-east’s newest train station was on track to open this week before the site was wound down.

Kintore Station has almost been completed, with the finishing touches being put on.

The site is currently wound down, as a result of restrictions on construction work in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to open on Sunday, in line with the new summer rail timetable.

However, transport chiefs say work will restart as soon as it is safe to do so.

A report is to be heard by councillors on Thursday at Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee.

The report, prepared by strategy development officer Helena Leite on behalf of director of infrastructure services Stephen Archer, states: “The contractors were on the verge of handing over the completed station element of the project when the Covid-19 shutdown was ordered. As such the site has had to be demobilised and the ongoing junction works temporarily halted.

“It is likely to take some time to remobilise the site once restrictions are lifted and this will cause a delay to the planned opening of the station, which was scheduled to have been May 17. Officers continue close liaison with Network Rail, their contractors BAM, and Transport Scotland.”

When the £14.5 million facility opens, it will be the first time in almost 60 years trains will stop at the village as it makes up part of the Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project.

The project has been made possible by the double-tracking of the line between Aberdeen and Inverurie, which will also improve journey times between the two cities and offer more services for commuters at peak times.

Funded by Transport Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council and Nestrans, the station will also have step-free access between platforms through the new footbridge and lifts.

There will also be a 168-space car park with space for electric vehicles and disabled parking, bike storage facilities and connections with the bus network.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Kintore station was on course to commence receiving passenger services on Sunday, May 17 2020 – the first day of the summer timetable.

“Work will re-commence on the station as soon as it is safe to do so – observing physical distancing measures for as long as is necessary.

“The new timetable will enable trains to start calling at Kintore Station as soon as it is complete.”

