Drivers heading towards Aberdeen on the A96 are facing delays this morning.

Traffic is queued along the dual carriageway from the Craibstone roundabout.

The new junction is the main turning off point for attendees heading to P&J Live for Offshore Europe.

Eyewitnesses have reported traffic is moving very slow on approach to the roundabout.

Elsewhere on the roads, there are only minor delays at Kingswells AWPR junction and along the Lang Stracht.