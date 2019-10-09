Wednesday, October 9th 2019 Show Links
Delays for motorists as fuel tanker breaks down blocking section of A96

by Callum Main
09/10/2019, 8:24 am Updated: 09/10/2019, 11:24 am
Commuters heading to Aberdeen faced delays this morning after a fuel tanker broke down blocking a major road.

Traffic Scotland was advising motorists of delays heading southbound on the A96 near Craibstone.

The tanker was blocking both lanes of the major road, with traffic queued back towards Blackburn.

However, Traffic Scotland confirmed the road was cleared shortly after 11am.

 

