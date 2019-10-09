Delays for motorists as fuel tanker breaks down blocking section of A96

Commuters heading to Aberdeen faced delays this morning after a fuel tanker broke down blocking a major road.
Traffic Scotland was advising motorists of delays heading southbound on the A96 near Craibstone.
❗️UPDATE⌚️08:40#A96 S/B at Craibstone- traffic queuing back through the roundabout – backed up to Blackburn due to the broken down fuel tanker after the roundabout. #AbzTravel @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/lMDqOvRk6B
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 9, 2019
The tanker was blocking both lanes of the major road, with traffic queued back towards Blackburn.
❗️NEW⌚️08:15#A96 S/B at Craibstone- broken down fuel tanker blocking one lane. Traffic heavy back to Blackburn.#AbzTravel @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/E6BaqkReBg
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 9, 2019
However, Traffic Scotland confirmed the road was cleared shortly after 11am.
A96 Kintore – Aberdeen (A90) – Breakdown, All lanes restricted Eastbound for up to 30 minutes has been cleared. #TSIncident
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 9, 2019