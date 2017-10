A train leaving Aberdeen has been cancelled at short notice this evening.

The 17:53 service, which is due to arrive in Aberdeen was originally planned to continue on to Dyce and Inverurie.

However, passengers were informed that the service, which was originally from Edinburgh, had been cancelled as the train was running behind schedule.

Passengers have been advised they will need to take the 18:22 service to Inverness if they are heading to Dyce or Inverurie.