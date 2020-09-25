Delays expected on A90 as resurfacing project at Stonehaven begins

Motorists are being advised to expect delays as a major resurfacing project gets under way near Stonehaven.

Traffic has ground to a halt this morning due to the work on the A90 Stonehaven to Dundee road, between the Spurryhillock and Cowie/B979 slip roads.

The northbound carriageway is being resurfaced but there are lane closures and a contraflow system in place.

A broken down lorry added to the delays this morning.

Workers will be at the site around-the-clock, with the aim of completing the project by October 1.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This latest £865,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to carry out surfacing improvements on this section of the A90 to ensure our network continues to operate at the highest standard.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works under a contraflow traffic management system which will keep the traffic moving.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.”