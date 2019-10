Two sets of roadworks are currently being carried out on a north-east road, which could lead to delays.

There are three-way traffic lights currently in operation on the A96 at the Oyne Fork, while two separate roadwork projects are in process.

One, which runs until 5pm on November 22, will affect the A96 at the Oyne Fork.

The other, on the A96 near to Pitcaple at its junction with Whiteford, began on September 21 and will run until 23:59pm on October 7.