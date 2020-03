Police and ambulance services were called to a one-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at King Street, at the turn off to St Machar Drive in Aberdeen, at 6.45am this morning.

One lane is blocked and delays are expected.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 6.45am following a one vehicle road crash.

“Ambulance did attend and were called to the scene.

“Injuries are not reported to be serious.”