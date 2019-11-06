Delays and crashes after hail storm on A90

Motorists were facing delays this afternoon after a number of collisions on a major road in the north-east.

Emergency services were called to the A90 near the Foveran junction travelling southbound after one car was involved in a collision shortly after 2pm.

Travelling northbound, there was a four-car crash also on the same stretch of A90, near Foveran.

No one is thought to have been injured in either crash.

It is understood there was a sudden hail storm which affected around 100m of the road.

Both sides of the dual carriageway were blocked, with Traffic Scotland advising they had been cleared shortly before 4pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called at 2.05pm to two crashes near to Ellon/Foveran on the A90.

“One, travelling southbound, involved a car going off the road. There was no injuries reported.

“The other was a four vehicle collision travelling northbound.

“There has been no report of any injuries.

“The road is blocked on both sides.”

Stagecoach North Scotland said that services travelling to and from Ellon are currently being diverted via Balmedie until further notice.