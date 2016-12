Police have been called to a crash involving a bus and two cars on the A90.

The incident happened at around 1.35pm on the A90 near Aberdeen’s Nigg Way close to the Shell petrol station.

Delays are occurring on the southbound carriageway of the route.

Nobody is believed to have been injured following the incident, which involved a grey Volkswagen Golf and a blue Renault Clio.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We believe the incident is causing some traffic problems in the area.”