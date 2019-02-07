Delays as north-east trains disrupted again

North-east train passengers have been hit with delays and cancellations today.

The 8.46am service between Inverurie and Aberdeen has been axed due to being caught behind a late-running train.

The 6am service between Perth and Inverurie will terminate in Aberdeen. This was also caused by a late-running train.

Passengers will be forced to leave the train in the Granite City and find another service bound for Dyce or Inverurie.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The 5.30am service between Edinburgh and Aberdeen has also been delayed this morning by around 10 minutes after being held up behind a train running late.

ScotRail has been hit with criticism in recent months due to service disruption, with managing director Alex Hynes apologising to customers affected.