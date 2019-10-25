Saturday, October 26th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Delays and cancellations to north-east trains due to ‘slippery rails’ and lack of drivers

by Callum Main
25/10/2019, 8:41 am
Rail services in the north-east are disrupted this morning after a train was delayed by “slippery rails”.

The 4.53am service between Inverness and Edinburgh was delayed at Huntly this morning due to the issue.

As a result, a number of services running after this have been delayed.

These include;

  • 5.30am Edinburgh to Aberdeen
  • 6am Inverness to Aberdeen
  • 6.13am Aberdeen to Inverness
  • 7.46am Huntly to Aberdeen

According to ScotRail, slippery rails can be caused by leaves being compressed onto the line. This can cause increased breaking distances, with drivers approaching stations and accelerating at a slower pace to avoid wheel spin.

And this afternoon, a number of trains have been cancelled due to staff shortages.

The 3.53pm train between Aberdeen to Inverurie has been cancelled and tonight’s 9.43pm service between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will terminate at Dundee due to a shortage of train drivers.

The 4.52pm train between Inverurie and Montrose, and the 6.35pm return service have both also been cancelled due to the issue.

 

