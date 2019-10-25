Delays and cancellations to north-east trains due to ‘slippery rails’ and lack of drivers

Rail services in the north-east are disrupted this morning after a train was delayed by “slippery rails”.

The 4.53am service between Inverness and Edinburgh was delayed at Huntly this morning due to the issue.

As a result, a number of services running after this have been delayed.

These include;

5.30am Edinburgh to Aberdeen

6am Inverness to Aberdeen

6.13am Aberdeen to Inverness

7.46am Huntly to Aberdeen

According to ScotRail, slippery rails can be caused by leaves being compressed onto the line. This can cause increased breaking distances, with drivers approaching stations and accelerating at a slower pace to avoid wheel spin.

Did you know falling leaves 🍃 stick to rails and trains compress them into a slippery layer that reduces grip? For safety, train drivers need to brake earlier when approaching stations and accelerate at a slower pace to avoid wheel spin. #SlipperyRails

ℹ️ → @NetworkRailScot pic.twitter.com/jg52ch3YtZ — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 23, 2019

Leaves on the line are no joke – but thanks to improved work to combat their effect, we've seen a big improvement in performance compared with this time last year. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 17, 2019

And this afternoon, a number of trains have been cancelled due to staff shortages.

The 3.53pm train between Aberdeen to Inverurie has been cancelled and tonight’s 9.43pm service between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will terminate at Dundee due to a shortage of train drivers.

The 4.52pm train between Inverurie and Montrose, and the 6.35pm return service have both also been cancelled due to the issue.