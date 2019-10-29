Delays and cancellations to Aberdeen trains

Services heading to and from Aberdeen have been delayed or cancelled this morning.

A broken down train Caledonian Sleeper is blocking the line between Arbroath and Montrose, preventing trains passing through the area.

According to ScotRail, services from Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow are expected to be disrupted until around 9am.

A number of services heading northbound have terminated early because of the issue.

And the 9.04am, Aberdeen to Edinburgh service has been effectively cancelled for passengers in the north-east, with this train now starting in Dundee.

Bus replacement services will run between Aberdeen and Dundee.

UPDATE: We have organised limited replacement road transport from Aberdeen towards Dundee. Buses will be on site at Aberdeen between 08:00 and 08:30. We will also have arranges transport for Dundee for 08:50 to run towards Aberdeen. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 29, 2019

Meanwhile, this morning’s 7.18am service from Aberdeen to Montrose, and the 8.58am service from Montrose to Aberdeen have both been cancelled due to a train fault.

These trains would have been calling at Portlethen, Stonehaven and Laurencekirk.

And in Moray, the 7.30am service between Elgin and Inverness has also been scrapped this morning due to a fault.