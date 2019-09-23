Delays on A90 after vehicle catches fire following crash

Commuters are facing long delays after a vehicle caught fire following a crash on a busy route.

Police and fire crews were called to the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road at 6.30am today.

A lane of the northbound carriageway near Stonehaven was closed, however officers confirmed it reopened at around 9.30am.

Police Scotland can confirm that the A90at Cowie Bridge has now reopened. Police Scotland would like to thank members of the public for their patience whilst the matter was dealt with. Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 23 September 2019

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received the call regarding a car fire at 6.30am.

“There had been a two-vehicle road traffic collision and one car had caught fire.

“We had three appliances at the scene who used a hose reel jet to put out the fire.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “One car was on fire and one lane is shut.

“There is a long delay in the area at the moment.”