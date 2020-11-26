Delays after two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen road

A two-vehicle crash caused tailbacks on a busy Aberdeen road.

The incident happened just before 3pm on Wellington Road, near its junction with Charleston Road North, just before the Sainsbury’s Local.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.30pm on Thursday, 26 November, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Wellington Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended. The road was partially obstructed for a short time until the vehicles were uplifted.”

The extent of injuries are not known.