Delays after two-car crash on Aberdeen road

Motorists are facing delays this evening after a two-car crash in Aberdeen.
Police were called to Old Meldrum Road, at the junction with Mugiemoss Road at around 4.20pm.
Following the collision traffic on both roads was backed up.
A spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4.20m to reports of a two-car crash on Old Meldrum Road, recovery is being arranged.”
