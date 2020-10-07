Show Links
Delays after two-car crash on Aberdeen road

by Callum Main
07/10/2020, 6:34 pm
Motorists are facing delays this evening after a two-car crash in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Old Meldrum Road, at the junction with Mugiemoss Road at around 4.20pm.

Following the collision traffic on both roads was backed up.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4.20m to reports of a two-car crash on Old Meldrum Road, recovery is being arranged.”