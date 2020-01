Aberdeen commuters are facing delays this morning follow a rush-hour crash.

The collision, which involved three vehicles, happened on Powis Terrace, between its junctions with Bedford Road and Belmont Road at around 8am.

Police Scotland confirmed they were called to the incident, however, it’s believed to be minor with nobody injured.

Motorists in the area, including those on Berryden Road, are experiencing delays because of the crash.

