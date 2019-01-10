Thursday, January 10th 2019 Show Links
Delays after six-vehicle crash on major Aberdeen road

by Craig Paton
10/01/2019, 8:04 am Updated: 10/01/2019, 9:03 am
There were tailbacks today as a result of the crash
Police are attending a multi-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.

Six vehicles are involved in the incident, on the A92, at the B&Q roundabout at Bridge of Don.

Police at the scene of the crash

An off-duty fire officer came across the incident and alerted colleagues at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Police were alerted by the fire service.

Fire crews have not been required to attend the scene, with a spokesman confirming to the Evening Express that “no persons are trapped in the vehicles”.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that there are six vehicles involved, but there have been no injuries reported.

“Lane two southbound is also blocked, and we are waiting for the recovery of the vehicles.”

 

