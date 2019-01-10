Delays after six-vehicle crash on major Aberdeen road

Police are attending a multi-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.

Six vehicles are involved in the incident, on the A92, at the B&Q roundabout at Bridge of Don.

An off-duty fire officer came across the incident and alerted colleagues at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Police were alerted by the fire service.

Fire crews have not been required to attend the scene, with a spokesman confirming to the Evening Express that “no persons are trapped in the vehicles”.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that there are six vehicles involved, but there have been no injuries reported.

“Lane two southbound is also blocked, and we are waiting for the recovery of the vehicles.”