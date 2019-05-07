Delays after lorry’s wheel catches fire on A90

Motorists in the north-east are facing delays after a lorry caught fire.

The blaze broke out shortly before 11am as it travelled northbound on the A90 at Ellon.

Emergency services were called, but the flames were put out by the driver before they arrived, and nobody was injured.

Police Scotland remain at the scene to direct traffic.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a lorry fire on the A90 northbound at Ellon at 10.50am.

“One of the vehicle’s wheels had caught fire.

“It was extinguished by the driver prior to our arrival.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We remain on-site but the fire has been extinguished and traffic is getting through.

“Nobody was hurt.”