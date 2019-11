Drivers are facing tailbacks after a crash on a major north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the two-car collision on the A96 heading towards Aberdeen between Kinellar and Clinterty roundabouts.

Nobody has been injured but there are delays.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a two-car collision on the A96 between Kinellar and Clinterty.

“The incident was reported at around 4.45pm.

“Nobody has been injured.”