Delays after crash on major north-east road

Police are in attendance following a crash on a major road in the north-east.

Officers were called to the one-vehicle collision on the A90 at Scotston, between Laurencekirk and Fordoun, shortly before 8am.

One lane of the northbound carriageway is currently blocked.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.40am to the A90 northbound near Scotston.

“One vehicle is involved, and officers are currently in attendance.”