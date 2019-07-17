Delays after crash at busy Aberdeen junction

Motorists are facing delays this morning after a crash at a busy Aberdeen junction.

Two cars, a grey Audi A1 and yellow Seat Leon, collided at the junction of North Anderson Drive and the Lang Stracht just after 9am.

Police and paramedics attended the scene

The right turn junction from the Lang Stracht, and part of the junction itself, blocked.

A police spokeswoman said: “The collision was reported to us after 9am and it’s on North Anderson Drive at the junction with the Lang Stracht.

“One ambulance is attending.”