Hundreds caught in 3.5 mile queues as Aberdeen’s Dyce Drive shuts

Hundreds of motorists were caught in 3.5 mile tailbacks this morning as a new two-week road closure started.

Dyce Drive, near Aberdeen International Airport, closed in the early hours of this morning and commuters reported delays of up to an hour.

Public transport was also badly hit by the closure which is to allow work to the new £333million Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “Our services are experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes between the Haudagain roundabout and Dyce Drive this morning.

“We are in discussion with Aberdeen City Council about the impact this closure is having on the reliability of our bus services.”

Passengers are advised that for the next 2 weeks, Dyce Drive will be closed for construction/surfacing works. Diversions are in place. — Aberdeen Airport ✈ (@ABZ_Airport) October 2, 2017

Aberdeen International in an online message warned travellers of the potential problems.

A spokeswoman said: “Passengers are advised that for the next two weeks, Dyce Drive will be closed for construction works.”

Roads including the notorious Haudagain roundabout were hit by the closure.

With the closure due to be in place until 10pm on October 15 drivers will be facing the potential tailbacks for the next two weeks due to the traffic order imposed by Aberdeen City Council.

A roads notice from the city council’s Head of Legal and Democratic Services, Fraser Bell said: “The measure is necessary to protect public safety during works associated with the new AECC. An alternative route is available via the A96 Inverurie Road and Airport Road.

“The effect of the order is to impose a temporary prohibition of driving on Dyce Drive between its junctions with the A96 Inverurie Road and Wellheads Drive.”

B/bird: Due to road closure at Dyce Drive we are currently experiencing heavy delays to our JET 727,37,X20,10 Services. — StagecoachNScot (@StagecoachNScot) October 2, 2017

Scheduled to open in 2019, the new AECC will feature three exhibition halls including a main arena, four multi-purpose conference rooms and 15 meeting rooms.

Robertson Group, the main contractor behind the development, was unavailable for comment.