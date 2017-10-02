Delays after Aberdeen’s Dyce Drive shuts

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Motorists are facing long delays this morning after a city road shut for two weeks.

Dyce Drive was closed at 5.30am this morning so work could be carried out at the new Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).

It is understood the closure has already caused tailbacks of more than 3 miles.

The route is set to be closed until 10pm on October 15.

Fraser Bell, head of legal and democratic services at Aberdeen City Council said in a traffic order: “The effect of the order is to impose a temporary prohibition of driving on Dyce Drive between its junctions with the A96 Inverurie Road and Wellheads Drive.

“The measure is necessary to protect public safety during works associated with the new AECC.

“An alternative route is available via the A96 Inveurie Road and Airport Road.”