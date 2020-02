Drivers are facing delays after a bus crashed into a roundabout in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the Four Mile roundabout in Bucksburn after the bus crashed and ended up on top of it shortly before 5.30pm.

Nobody was hurt.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 5.25pm to the A96 in Bucksburn after a bus crashed into a roundabout.

“There were no injuries but traffic is affected while recovery is ongoing.”