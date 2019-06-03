A90 roadworks to continue after rain delay

Work on a major north-east road will be carried out this week.

Resurfacing works costing £90,000 on the A90 slip roads at Spurryhillock were due to be completed by the weekend.

The southbound sliproads have already been repaired, but work on the northbound routes were hampered by rain.

The work will now be carried out by BEAR Scotland between 7.30pm and 6.30am tonight and tomorrow.

BEAR Scotland’s north-east representative Andy Thompson said: “We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams work to carry out these essential resurfacing works on the slip roads at this section of the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journey in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for real time journey information and leaving some extra time to reach their destination.”