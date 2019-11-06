Delay to north-east flood prevention works ‘necessary nuisance’, say residents

Residents living next to a river have described a delay on a flood prevention project as a “necessary nuisance”.

Aberdeenshire Council halted part of the flood protection scheme on a section of Carron Terrace in Stonehaven.

The decision has been taken due to ground conditions next to the River Carron.

The local authority insisted work on the project is progressing well and said a further update would be issued later this month.

The £16 million development will reduce the risk of flooding for up to 372 residential properties as well as a school and emergency service site.

Northern Ireland-based company McLaughlin and Harvey is carrying out the work on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

Wendy Stevens, who lives on Carron Terrace, was hit by flooding twice in recent years and described the hold-up as a “minor inconvenience.”

Her home is right next to the waterway but she understands the council’s reasons for the delay.

Mrs Stevens said: “This is a highly problematic river. We had bad flooding in 2009 and 2012.

“For us, it is a minor inconvenience to put up with this so we have peace of mind and can go to our beds at night without having to watch the river.

“I see it as a small price to pay to get this job finished, get a remedy and move on.

“The workmen are great. If you ask them for help they will do anything.

“We’ve had such a wet time of it recently, but that brings it back to you how precarious it is here.

“We open our doors right on to the pavement so our risks of flooding are higher than anyone else.

“I have not got a problem with the delay. Let’s get it done.”

Another resident, John McSevenly, said he is also happy to accept the delay if it helps the scheme.

He said: “You don’t want it pushed back but if it’s got to happen then so be it it.

“The delay is a nuisance but it is necessary.

“We just have to go with the flow.”

Gavin Penman, Aberdeenshire Council’s projects manager, said they had hoped to build the defences around the trees but it has not been possible.

He said the local authority will replace any trees taken away.

Mr Penman said: “Several attempts have been made to install metal sheet piles in order to isolate the 15 pollarded lime trees from the excavation works as part of the Stonehaven flood prevention scheme allowing for their retention.

“However, due to ground conditions this has not been possible.”