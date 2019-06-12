Defibrillators installed at north-east courts

Life-saving defibrillators have now been installed in all court buildings across Scotland – including the north-east.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service (SCTS) said all of the devices have been registered with the ambulance service.

People have been directed to a court to get access to the defibrillators on at least three occasions to get help for someone in difficulty since they were fitted inside the buildings.

Around 3,500 people in Scotland undergo attempted resuscitation each year following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA), but only around 1 in 12 people survive.

Using a defibrillator alongside CPR can greatly increase survival rates, but a defibrillator should be used within the first three to five minutes of a patient collapsing.

Eric McQueen, SCTS chief executive, said: “Scotland is committed to improving survival rates after an OHCA and aims to become a world leader in response to OHCA by 2020.

“We want to play our part by rolling out public access defibrillators across our estate, making sure that anyone using our buildings, or the local community, are closer to this life-saving equipment should they suffer a cardiac arrest.”