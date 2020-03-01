Defibrillator to be installed at new north-east sports centre

A potentially life- saving piece of equipment is set to be installed at a north-east sports complex.

Banchory Sports Village took delivery of a defibrillator and cabinet, and the device will be installed at the centre next month.

It will then be available for public use in case of emergencies.

A spokesman for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “Once installed, this equipment will be accessible to anyone who requires it 24 hours a day.

“This is a generous contribution to the community by Banchory Area First Responders and we are happy to provide support to allow its installation at our busy facility.”

The £8.5 million sports village was officially opened in August.

It boasts a six-lane 25-metre swimming pool and two squash courts.

It also features a training pool, three-court sports hall, fitness suite, changing facilities, a cafe and reception.