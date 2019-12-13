Defibrillator installed at Aberdeen shopping centre in memory of taxi driver

Staff at an Aberdeen taxi firm have paid tribute to one of their colleagues by fundraising for vital life-saving equipment.

Rainbow City Taxis launched the first city-centre defibrillator to be available 24/7 outside the Trinity Centre on Union Street yesterday.

It the end of a fundraising campaign organised in memory of their colleague who died suddenly from cardiac arrest in February 2017.

He attended Kincorth Medical Centre after feeling unwell but there was no defibrillator available and he could not be saved.

It is the first life-saving device the taxi firm has installed and it is hoped that more can be placed across the city.

Staff also hope to raise awareness of how vital the equipment is and how easy they are to use.

Lisa Robertson, control room manager at Rainbow City Taxis, was pleased to officially launch the device in memory of her colleague.

She said: “After the death of one of our drivers due to a lack of a public access defibrillator, we wanted to fundraise and get more of these life-saving pieces of equipment available throughout the city.

“We started fundraising in July last year and by October we had raised over £5,000 from doing various different things in the office, with a charity box and a big fundraising night.

“There are loads of defibs in Aberdeen but they are restricted by office hours and the more we can get out there the more lives we can save.”

Union Street is one of the busiest in the city and has a thriving night life.

However, until now there has been no defibrillator available around the clock.

Donald Montgomery, Scottish Ambulance Service, community resilience facilitator for the north, said this equipment could be the difference between life and death for patients.

He said: “The thing that needs to be publicised is that people need no training whatsover to work one of these machines.

“They are self-explanatory. You switch them on, they are voice- activated and they tell you everything you need to do.

“A lot of people think that they can’t use them because they are not trained but that is not true.

“The quicker you can give a shock to a person suffering a cardiac arrest, the chances of survival grow much bigger, so this is a fantastic piece of kit, and the more we can get them out to the public the better it is for them.”

Trinity Centre does have a defibrillator installed inside, but when the shopping complex closes it is locked inside as well. Now the equipment can be used whenever it is needed night and day.

Linda Stewart, general manager of the Trinity Centre, was keen to get it installed on the building.

She said: “It is a vital piece of equipment, it should be provided to everyone walking past.

“Rainbow City has done all the hard work, we just supplied the wall for them.”