Defibrillator a way to ‘give something back’ to north-east community

A COUPLE who ran a north-east service station for 50 years have donated a defibrillator to help save lives.

Bob and Jean Simpson, both 79, stepped back late last year after half a century at the helm of Westhill Service Station, handing over control to their son Robert, 54.

To mark the anniversary and their retirement, they have bought a defibrillator and it has been installed at the service station.

It was put in place with the help of St John’s Ambulance, which provides part-funding for defibrillators which are available for use by the general public.

The couple hope the device, which would be used to restart a person’s heart, can save lives if it is needed.

Bob said: “You never know when a defibrillator will be required. It’s something which could be needed by anyone at any time and it’s really important that we have them.

“It’s a great thing to have available because it could potentially be the difference between life and death for someone.

“There are now quite a few places in Westhill which have defibrillators and the area is pretty well covered, which is good.

“We paid for it because we wanted to give something back to mark our retirement.

“It would be worth every penny if it ends up saving someone’s life. There is nothing that’s more important than that and that’s why we decided to get one for the station.”

The device was officially handed over to the couple by St John’s Ambulance volunteer Clifford Eastmond this week.

St John’s Scotland chief executive Angus Loudon said: “We are delighted that, in partnership with our area committee in Aberdeen, we have been able to source and work with a community who are in need of a defibrillator and who are willing to part-fund one along with ourselves.

“We are thrilled to be able to help save lives. This is part of a Scotland-wide programme to help save lives and give communities access to defibrillators and CPR training across the country.”