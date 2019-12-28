Defib plan for Aberdeen community takes step forward

Plans to install a life-saving device in an Aberdeen community have taken a step forward.

Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council officials have spent the last few weeks investigating how to go about installing a defibrillator in a public location.

The machine can be placed on a wall and used if someone suffers a cardiac arrest.

A report from the community council’s meeting on December 20 said: “Our chairman William Sell has checked the Common Good Fund website to see if the purchase qualified for funding. It seems to meet the criteria.

“Application forms have been downloaded for completion.

“It was agreed there has to be an agreement for the use of the premises where it is intended to locate the defibrillator.

“There is a need to have a plan in place before applying for funding.”