Deer found dead in Aberdeen may have been killed by pack of dogs

A deer found dead in Aberdeen might have been killed by a pack of dogs, an animal welfare charity has said.

The deer was found in woodland near Sheddocksley Sports Centre on Springhill Road, Aberdeen, on February 17 and test results now indicate the animal was attacked by a pack of dogs.

Now, the Scottish SPCA wants to hear from anyone with information about the apparent deer coursing incident.

Scottish SPCA deputy chief superintendent Tom Gatherer said: “The Scottish SPCA is working with Police Scotland to catch those who are hunting animals such as deer by setting their dogs on them.

“Deer coursing is an illegal and barbaric crime which causes the deer horrific pain and suffering and a great deal of distress.

“Our key aim is to help tackle the killing of deer by dogs and reduce the number of animals that are exposed to suffering, which we are able to do when we disrupt organised hunting gangs.

“Anyone with information should contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 where calls can be taken anonymously.”