Deer death leads to new warning signs for Aberdeen bridge

New warning signs are to be put up near an Aberdeen bridge after a number of animal deaths.

Council officers have approved plans to place signs around Diamond Bridge to alert drivers to the fact it’s a wildlife corridor.

Lynne Digby, chairwoman of Tillydrone Community Council, raised the issue after a deer was killed at the spot earlier this month.

Lynne contacted local councillor Ross Grant, who is also the city council’s transport spokesman, urging him to consider ways to make motorists aware of the animals also using the route.

Councillor Grant took the request to council officers, who have now carried out a thorough inspection of the site as well as monitoring wildlife activity.

Lynne said: “A few years ago I spoke out about the wildlife corridor in that area, and I was probably one of the few people that actually read the council’s environmental statement, where it proved that there was actually a lot of wildlife in the area.

“We’ve got a nature reserve in the Brig of Balvenie on one side, then there’s woodland on the other side.

“That was around December 2010.

“I ended up sending Ross Grant an email after I saw the article in the Evening Express about the deer that died, because it’s not the first time. There’s been a swan and a fox killed as well.

“Drivers should be warned about the fact that they’re coming across a wildlife corridor.”

Lynne stressed that she isn’t upset at drivers using the bridge, but simply wants to protect the lives of the animals in the area.

She said: “I’m not having a go at the people using the bridge but what we have to be aware of is that we connect to the environment that we are driving through.

“Most drivers don’t know, and there has been a failure there to warn drivers of the environment that they’re driving through.”

Mr Grant said after a “lengthy discussion” the decision for the sign at the section of Gordon Brae from the bridge was agreed on.

He said: “While the Diamond Bridge offers commuters convenience to get about, it’s important to remember the area surrounding the bridge is a natural haven.

“Following lengthy discussion and consideration on the community council’s behalf, I’m pleased that arrangements will be made to install appropriate signage on a section of Gordon Brae from the bridge to the nearby playing fields adjacent to the Parkway which is where deer have been spotted.”

He added: “This highlights the need for commuters to be aware of respecting the natural surroundings in this area.”

Officers have approved the signs on roads leading to the bridge, with a timetable still to be agreed.