Deepwater Horizon: North Sea was forced to ‘sharpen up’ in wake of Gulf of Mexico disaster

The Deepwater Horizon disaster forced the UK North Sea to “sharpen up its act”, reminding the sector of the “consequences of getting things wrong”, according to industry leaders.

Today marks 10 years since the blowout of the BP-operated Macondo well which killed 11 people and released a giant oil spill, considered to be one of the worst environmental accidents in history.

What followed was a race to ensure that major oil-producing regions around the world could continue to work safely, including the UK where offshore inspections surged and some assets were shut down.

ALSO READ: BP pledges to ‘never forget the lives lost, nor the damage caused’

Remembering those killed in the accident is “first and foremost”, according to industry veteran Mike Tholen, one of the top managers at trade body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK).