Deep clean will make sure north-east town is looking its best

Work is under way to spruce up a north-east town.

Rediscover Peterhead business improvement district (BID) is working alongside a cleaning firm for a deep clean of the town centre.

The port’s pavements and street furniture are being scrubbed as part of a two-week project.

Rediscover Peterhead, the body charged with improving the fortunes of retailers in the town, has brought in Goldstar to help the efforts to clean up the region’s biggest town.

The project is being jointly funded by Aberdeenshire Council.

It comes a little more than a month before Peterhead Seafood Festival takes place in the town centre. The marine cuisine showcase is being held on Saturday, September 14.

Business owners and locals are also being urged to highlight any areas they believe need attention from the cleaning crews.

Leslie Forsyth, manager for Rediscover Peterhead, said the deep clean is taking place so the town is looking at “its best.”

He said they will be making sure every pavement is cleaned up.

Mr Forsyth said: “We really want to make a difference in Peterhead town centre.

“Goldstar will be working to ensure every pavement gets a good clean.

“The town centre needs to look its best and our contractors will be working hard to make that difference.”

Scott Willox from Goldstar said the technology his teams use means they can cover all kinds of nooks and crannies.

He said the Aberdeen-based firm is “delighted” to have secured the agreement for the Peterhead cleaning scheme.

Mr Willox added: “We are delighted to have won this contract. Our van-mounted cleaning system is very flexible and it will do a great job of making some of the hard-to-reach corners much cleaner.”

Anyone who has noticed any areas of the town centre needing a spruce up is asked to contact Rediscover Peterhead on mail@rediscoverpeterhead.co.uk