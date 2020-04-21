Dedicated routes created to help patients and staff at north-east hospitals

New dedicated routes for patients have been created in north-east hospitals.

NHS Grampian has introduced the measures as part of Operation Rainbow, its response to Covid-19.

Now, dedicated entrance and exits have been created for patients and the public from staff, as part of measures hoped to separate Covid-19 and non-covid services by having different pathways for care.

A statement from NHS Grampian said: “As part of our Covid-19 response we have introduced dedicated routes through our hospital for patients and staff. These must be followed at all times. Staff manning key entrances and exits will direct you to the right place.”

Visitors are not allowed in the hospitals, and people should attend appointments alone where possible unless they require physical assistance.

