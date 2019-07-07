Decline in plastic shipped from UK, Aberdeen MP told

The amount of plastic the UK is shipping abroad is reducing, a Aberdeen MP has been told.

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson asked a question at the UK Parliament on the subject of waste disposal.

He asked: “How much of the UK’s plastic waste has been shipped to other countries since 2010?”

In response, Under Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Therese Coffey said: “Since 2010 the amount of plastic waste exported to other countries for reprocessing has fallen from 850,000 tonnes a year in 2010 to 600,000 tonnes in 2018.

“In total over this period around seven million tonnes have been shipped.

“The UK is recycling more than ever, achieving a 46% plastic packaging recycling rate in 2017 and exceeding the EU target of 22.5%.

“The Government is clear we must export less waste and any waste we do need to export is properly handled.”