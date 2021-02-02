Decision to list Aberdeen high-rises could put extra pressure on council staff and finances

Council officers have warned a decision to give listed building status to eight high-rises in Aberdeen might place additional pressures on both staff and finances.

A report to go to Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee on Wednesday will discuss Historic Environment Scotland’s decision to list all eight multi-storey buildings in the city centre.

Officers have said that there are implications for the council as a result of the decision, and submit an appeal if there are competent grounds to do so within the required timescale.

The sites listed include Gilcomstoun Land, Porthill Court, Seamount Court, Virginia Court, Marischal Court, Thistle Court, Hutcheon Court and Greig Court – a total of 839 flats.

Listed building status means that any changes made in the flats will have to go through listed building consent before they can take place.

A report which will be discussed by councillors when they meet on Wednesday said: “There will be additional costs in relation to any future upgrading and improvement works to the properties and this may require, along with any other consents, Listed Building Consent. This may incur additional application fees (currently no fee for LBC) along with additional officers time.

“From a planning authority perspective, the decision of Historic Environment Scotland to list these building will likely lead to an increase in listed building consent applications and queries which will result in added pressure on the financial and staff resources of the council’s planning service.”

Work has been carried out on a number of the multi-storeys in the city, however, the city centre ones had not yet been upgraded, mainly due to the design of the building, as well as high levels of private ownership.

The report adds: “All of the listed properties are currently on the Housing Revenue Account (HRA). Therefore the operating costs and any works undertaken to the properties will have to be borne by council tenants and any private owners.

“While the HES listing acknowledges this, it does not take the economic or financial implications into account in deciding whether to list the property or properties. The financial impact of listing all 8 of the multi-storey buildings is uncertain, however, it is likely to add financial cost to the Housing Revenue Account, as well as the private owners, that are beyond those currently factored into the 30-year HRA business plan.

“Over the coming years, there will be ongoing requirements to invest and ideally upgrade and improve the properties. Other multi-storey buildings within the city have seen the significant investment in recent years, predominantly through recladding, window improvement and in many cases the introduction of district heating schemes.

“These works have not been progressed yet to city centre multis for a number of reasons. These are predominantly building design makes recladding scheme’s difficult to progress; the building fire evacuation and other access measures over shared balconies etc. make a traditional reclad option impossible and a high level of ownership which makes it more difficult to progress.

“Whilst HES has shown a willingness to discuss these issues, the listing could add greater challenge.”