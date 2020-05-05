Decision to deny planning permission for north-east flats to be reviewed

A planning application is to be reviewed by the local authority this week after a previous meeting was postponed.

The local review body at Aberdeenshire Council was to discuss the review against the refusal of planning permission for a residential development at the land east of the police station on Blackhall Road, Inverurie, last month, but the meeting was pushed back.

Police Scotland had hoped to build a three-storey building containing nine flats and 20 parking spaces on the site, but was refused permission from the local authority due to woodland concerns.

In the notice for review, submitted by Graham and Sibbald on behalf of Police Scotland, it states the applicant disagrees with the reasons for refusal and “feels insufficient weight has been given to material considerations in the course of determining the application.”

The application will be reviewed on Thursday.