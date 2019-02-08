Decision taken to demolish ‘sinking’ Aberdeen flats

Dozens of residents on two Aberdeen streets will be moved from their “sinking” homes, it has been revealed.

Councillors met in private yesterday to discuss the fate of residents living in 13 blocks of flats on Errol Street and Errol Place, near King Street, as the ground under the properties is sinking.

Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee has agreed the flats should be demolished, with the current council tenants on the site given priority status to be permanently rehoused in alternative housing.

Council tenants will also receive payments equivalent to a home loss payment and disturbance payments.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

There are 48 council properties on the site and four are in private ownership.

Negotiations are to take place with private owners with a view to purchasing their properties, which would include making compensation payments.

Residents were notified today about the decision.

The recommended option was to demolish the flats as the most economically viable method of dealing with the subsidence impacting on all properties on the site.

The long-running subsidence issue was first identified by residents more than two decades ago, with two blocks having been demolished in the past.