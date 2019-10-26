North-east to lose phone boxes following consultation

More than 20 phone boxes will be removed from across the north-east following a public consultation.

Telecommunications firm BT announced proposals to take away 13 public payphones in Aberdeen and 30 in Aberdeenshire.

The company launched a 90-day consultation stating the equipment was no longer needed because most people now use mobile phones.

Some communities lodged objections arguing residents, particularly the most vulnerable, would struggle to get in touch with people in an emergency if they were taken away. Other community leaders said they were needed in rural areas with poor mobile phone signal.

BT has now confirmed all 13 earmarked for closure in the city will be removed, along with 12 in Aberdeenshire.

Fifteen will remain in use on the back of objections and three have been adopted by communities under BT’s Adopt a Kiosk initiative.

In Aberdeenshire, the adopted phone boxes will be at Dinnet Cottage in Dinnet, near Aboyne, the site next to the car park at the Cross in the Square, Fettercairn, and at the junctions between Mossat and Heugh-head roads in Strathdon.

Payphones to be retained are at the public call office, Glebe Land at Kirkton o’ Skene, the village hall in Fintray, Keith Muir Gardens in Drumoak, near Eden Cottage in Echt, Inverey at Braemar, the public toilets on Beltie Road in Torphins, and Modley Place island in Ellon.

Boxes at the telephone exchange in Newburgh, Essie Road in Rhynie, Jubilee Hospital in Huntly, the post office in Monymusk, the public hall in Udny Station, Crossfolds Crescent in Peterhead, at the Kildrummy Inn, Alford, and the public hall at Glenbuchat, Strathdon, will also be kept.

A BT spokesman said: “Most people now have a mobile phone, and calls made from our public telephones have fallen by around 90% in the past decade.

“We consider a number of factors before consulting on the removal of payphones, including whether others are available nearby and usage.

“We issued a consultation letter to Aberdeen City Council on the removal of 13 phone boxes and consulted with Aberdeenshire Council on the removal of 30 phone boxes in the area. Communities were also given the opportunity to comment on our proposals.

“As part of the consultation we also offered communities the chance to adopt traditional red ‘heritage’ phone boxes for just £1 through our Adopt a Kiosk scheme and transform them into something inspirational for their local area.

“The need to provide payphones for use in emergency situations is also diminishing all the time, with at least 98% of the UK having either 3G or 4G coverage. This is important because as long as there is network coverage, it’s now possible to call the emergency services, even when there is no credit or no coverage from your own mobile provider.”

Two of the most popular payphones in Aberdeen are at Byron Square, which was used 781 times in a 12-month period, and Provost Rust Drive, which was used 253 times.

Councillor Jackie Dunbar, for the Northfield and Mastrick North ward, said: “I can understand them taking away the phone boxes that aren’t being used, but to remove the two most used in Aberdeen really doesn’t make sense.

“Byron Square being used 781 times shows that there are still people using the phone.

“Not everybody has got a mobile phone. I think it’s just absurd to take away the most used phone boxes.”

Councillor Robbie Withey, who represents the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford ward, wrote to BT alongside West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie regarding the box at Monymusk.

Mr Bowie said: “BT has made the right choice for the people of Monymusk and I was only too happy to press the issue with them.” He added: “It’s not just about preserving the past; these phones are still in use because rural areas can’t rely on mobile phones.”

Mr Withey said: “Not many consultations attract more than 100 signatures and I am proud the community swung into action to preserve the look and feel of the village square.”

George Carr, councillor for the Mearns, welcomed the box at Fettercairn being adopted. He said: “Quite a few of the villages have adopted the phone boxes. I think it’s a great idea.

“Some of them have defibrillators in them, which are well-placed and they are well kept. They’ve been a great success.”