Decision on north-east Travellers’ site deferred

A decision on proceeding with plans to redevelop a north-east Travellers’ site will not be taken until March.

City councillors on the capital programme committee were asked to approve a business case to refurbish a permanent Travellers’ site nine miles out of Aberdeen beside the A96 at Clinterty.

But committee convener Marie Boulton told members of the committee yesterday the item had been withdrawn and referred to the budget setting meeting on March 5.

The move was put forward in a bid to meet targets set by the Scottish Government.

In 2015 Holyrood issued a report to all local councils calling on them to meet minimum site standards by June last year.

The city council failed to meet these due to rising damp in properties, insulation and road safety issues.

The council has until December to meet these standards.