Decision on hundreds of Aberdeen flats to be overturned

Plans for hundreds of flats in Aberdeen are set to be given the green light – despite councillors unanimously rejecting them last year.

Aberdeen Harbour Board’s application to build 258 homes on land between the River Dee and South Esplanade West were rejected by all nine members of Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee last December.

However, the organisation appealed to the Scottish Government in a bid to have the decision overturned.

Now Elspeth Cook, the reporter for the planning and environmental appeals division, has given notice that she intends to rule in the harbour board’s favour.

Outlining her decision, Ms Cook said: “Overall I am satisfied that the evidence currently before me indicates that a residential development could be accommodated here that would offer an adequate standard of amenity for the future residents without compromising the ability of the remaining industrial activities to continue operating.

“I find the key aspiration from these documents is the creation of a new residential quarter that maximises the benefits of the riverside location close to the city centre without interfering with the landscape character of the riverbank.

“A residential development here would benefit from good walking, cycling and public transport accessibility.

“I therefore conclude, for the reasons set out above, that the proposed development accords overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and that there are no material considerations which would still justify refusing to grant planning permission in principle.”

The plans were thrown out by councillors last year despite the recommendations of council officers to approve them.

It followed a number of objections focusing on issues such as the height of the seven-storey buildings and a lack of parking nearby – as well as safety concerns due to the proximity of the development to the River Dee.

However, Ms Cook ruled the location of the planned development is suitable.

She will make a final decision on the construction of the flats within 12 weeks to allow the council and the harbour board to come to an agreement over developer obligations.

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Yvonne Allan, who previously raised concerns about the development, said: “I am thoroughly disappointed by this result.

“The planning committee totally rejected this. People and businesses in Torry were against it and a reporter appointed by an SNP-led Scottish Government decided it is okay.

“It is absolutely disgraceful not listening to local government, local people and local businesses.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen Harbour Board said: “We are aware of the recommendation from the Scottish Government and, with our partners, we are looking to working together to develop much-needed housing and regenerate the riverside location.”