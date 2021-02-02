Decision not to extend £500 bonus scheme a ‘slap in the face’ to workers

Aberdeen City Council’s co-leader has said the rejection of pleas to extend a £500 bonus payment to local government staff is a ‘slap in the face’ to workers.

Aberdeen City Council wrote to the Scottish Government urging ministers to extend the bonus payment, which is being given to health and social care staff as a recognition of their hard work over the pandemic.

The local authority had hoped that it would also be able to be extended to all Covid-19 responders and key workers across local government.

However, cabinet secretary for finance Kate Forbes said that the money would remain available for health and social care staff only.

In a letter to the local authority’s chief executive Angela Scott, Ms Forbes said: “Along with all other Ministers I am hugely grateful for the heroic efforts of all key workers across Scotland, including local government, who have risen to the challenge of responding to the pandemic and kept our essential services available.

“This payment is for NHS and social care staff. While the UK Government announced a public sector pay freeze for 2021/22, Scottish Ministers will publish their public sector pay policy for 2021/22 in January and this will recognise the commitment and hard work of the public sector workforce across Scotland.

“However, as you are aware, councils are independent bodies, accountable to their electorates, and it is for them, not Scottish Ministers, to decide if the wider local government workforce should receive a Covid recognition payment. Pay for council workers is decided by councils through trade unions negotiating with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA). The Scottish Government has no part in those pay negotiations and Scottish Ministers have no general powers that would enable us to instruct a council to make these recognition payments.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the response received was “disappointing to the extreme.”

He said: “This decision is a slap in the face to the thousands of responders and key workers across local government who will watch in envy as health and social care staff enjoy a £500 bonus courtesy of the Scottish Government whilst they lose out.

“Many responders and key workers who have worked above and beyond to provide the public with key essential services during Covid-19 are being treated as second class citizens by the Scottish Government.

“The Scottish Government could provide the council with the finances to pay our responders and key workers, the £500, as they have done with the NHS, however, they have chosen to look the other way and deny these employees the bonus they deserve.”