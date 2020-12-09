Decision on listed building status for Aberdeen high-rises expected in January

Heritage bosses are still mulling over a move to award eight blocks of Aberdeen flats listed status with a decision expected in January.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is considering awarding Category A listed status to the city’s Gilcomstoun Land, Porthill Court, Seamount Court, Virginia Court, Marischal Court, Thistle Court, Hutcheon Court and Greig Court.

But the body has said they are “still considering” the potential designation which has already been awarded to the likes of Marischal College and the Music Hall.

A spokesman for HES said: “We are still considering the case and expect to make a decision in the New Year.”

The coronavirus crisis has already delayed the conclusion of discussions by the conservation chiefs.

Aberdeen City Council has already formally objected to the proposals.

The local authority raised concerns about the high rises being granted listed status with fears it would increase the costs of home improvements.

It would also mean that special permissions to make any alterations would be required.

HES conducted a six-week consultation online and held two public sessions to gauge opinion on the scheme.

Douglas Lumsden, Aberdeen City Council co-leader, previously said: “If the repairs are much more expensive on these buildings going forward then it could be that improvements don’t take place or rents have to increase.

“From my point of view, I think it’s a strange decision that HES is looking to do this and I think a lot of people will be mystified at their interference.”