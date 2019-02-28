Decision expected tomorrow on Kingsford Stadium legal case

A final decision is expected tomorrow on the legal case against the new Dons stadium at Kingsford.

Aberdeen FC got planning permission in April to build a 20,000-capacity stadium and training complex alongside the A944 at Kingsford and land clearance work started in July.

However, No Kingsford Stadium (NKS), which also operates under the charity West Aberdeen Environmental Protection Association Ltd (WAEPAL) claims Aberdeen City Council did not follow the correct procedure when it granted permission.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals service has confirmed a decision will be made tomorrow.

It is understood the judge, Lord Tyre, will tomorrow publish his ‘opinion’ – a legal term meaning his judgement on whether the judicial review action has been successful or not.

The timing of the publication is yet to be confirmed.

If a judicial review action is successful, the court has the discretion to decide what legal remedy it should grant, such as requiring Aberdeen City Council to reconsider the stadium project planning application.

The judge may also decide how legal costs for the hearing should be divided among the parties

A spokeswoman for the Dons said if a decision comes tomorrow it would be “excellent” as it was “sooner than anticipated”.